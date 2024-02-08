Beldex Price Hits $0.0436 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $270.01 million and $2.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.42 or 0.05396516 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00021154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,169,846 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,109,846 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

