Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.08. The stock had a trading volume of 664,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.49 and its 200 day moving average is $254.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

