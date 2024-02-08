Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

