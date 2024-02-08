Barclays Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $163.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Shares of DOV opened at $160.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $162.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

