Barclays Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $558.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $500.00 to $558.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $480.93.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $514.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.28. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $517.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.