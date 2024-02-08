Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 421 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 433,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

