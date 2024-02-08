Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $586,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $73,260,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $524.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $527.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

