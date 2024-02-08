Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $491,000 Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in XPeng were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,765.6% in the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 324,297 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 277,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

