Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $426,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 240,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,362,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

RF stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

