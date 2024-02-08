Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE OTIS opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

