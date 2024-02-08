Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after buying an additional 275,374 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,102,000 after buying an additional 605,618 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Freshpet by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after buying an additional 820,482 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $89.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

