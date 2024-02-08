Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

