Bank of America Downgrades RXO (NYSE:RXO) to Neutral

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

RXO Stock Performance

RXO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 1,185,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2,135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.12. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,551,892.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at $278,551,892.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 953,372 shares of company stock worth $19,148,700 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RXO by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,415,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in RXO by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RXO by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RXO by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 407,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

