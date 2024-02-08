Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 407,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

