Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,601,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

