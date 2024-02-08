Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.57. 267,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.79.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

