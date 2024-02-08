Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

ACLS stock traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.46. 1,655,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,287. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

