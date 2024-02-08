Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.09.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,846,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 737,696 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,963,000 after acquiring an additional 245,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

