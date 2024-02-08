Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 885 ($11.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £265.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2,011.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 872.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 782.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,454.55%.

In other Avon Protection news, insider Rich Cashin purchased 1,490 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800.80 ($14,793.53). In other Avon Protection news, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,430.86). Also, insider Rich Cashin purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £11,800.80 ($14,793.53). Insiders purchased 3,523 shares of company stock worth $2,759,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

