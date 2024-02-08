Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

AVNW stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $37.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

