Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $203.07 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

