Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its position in General Mills by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Up 1.5 %

GIS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.66. 1,560,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,206. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

