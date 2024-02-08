Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $427.08. 376,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.89 and a 200-day moving average of $442.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

