Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,516. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $289.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

