Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,042 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,410. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

