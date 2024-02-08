AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0 million-$267.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.4 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AUDC

AudioCodes Stock Performance

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. 35,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,422. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $438.91 million, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $6,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.