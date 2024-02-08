ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.57.

ATS Trading Down 5.7 %

ATS traded down C$3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$55.08. 238,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.61. ATS has a 1-year low of C$45.64 and a 1-year high of C$64.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.9022817 EPS for the current year.

About ATS



ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

