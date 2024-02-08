Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

DVN stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

