Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

