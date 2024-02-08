Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic American by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Atlantic American during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

