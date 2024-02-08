ATB Capital Raises PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$12.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

TSE PHX opened at C$9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.06. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$9.78.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$169.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 1.5951557 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$131,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 192,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.96, for a total transaction of C$1,728,384.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$131,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $2,094,720. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

