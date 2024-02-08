Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Down to $210.74

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $210.74, but opened at $200.00. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $203.93, with a volume of 18,947 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.61. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 455,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 680.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,754 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.