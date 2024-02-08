Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 11,250 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $68,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Arteris Price Performance
Arteris stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Arteris
About Arteris
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
