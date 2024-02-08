Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 11,250 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $68,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arteris Price Performance

Arteris stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 109.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

About Arteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 12.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Arteris by 51.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.