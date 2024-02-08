Argent Trust Co Reduces Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after buying an additional 409,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,013 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

