Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 599,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

