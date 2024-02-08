ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.76 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($2.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE MT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 2,027,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,731. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,036,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,508,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

