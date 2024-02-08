Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,576 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arcosa worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Arcosa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.80. 48,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $84.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.40%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

