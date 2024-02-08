Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,324 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $112.68. 540,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,333. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

