Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,737 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $232.74. 30,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,976. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.68 and a 12 month high of $236.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

