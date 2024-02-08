Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 26,264 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Valvoline worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Valvoline by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,031 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Valvoline by 927.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after acquiring an additional 899,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1,256.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 764,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after buying an additional 707,833 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $39.86. 980,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

