Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $293.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,680. The company has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 152.15%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

