Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 124,234 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,457 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 124,234 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.39. 3,450,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.54. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

