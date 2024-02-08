Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,752,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

