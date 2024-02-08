Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.80.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.88. 332,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,627. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

