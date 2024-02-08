Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,217 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 129,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,095,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,182,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 115,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $82.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

