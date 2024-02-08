Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.96. 4,144,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

