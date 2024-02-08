Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 354.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after purchasing an additional 982,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,826,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 753,378 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.