Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 11.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.13. 49,127,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,480,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.