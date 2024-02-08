Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,340 shares of company stock worth $122,680. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 78,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,406. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

