Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,117,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,349,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Insider Activity

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $146.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.